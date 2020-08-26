New coronavirus infections at five-month low of 31, with one imported case

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up 30 of the new cases, and 26 of them had been tested during quarantine to determine their status.

There were 31 new coronavirus cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 56,435.

This is the lowest daily figure in more than five months, since March 22, when there were 23 cases.

There were also no community cases in yesterday's updatefrom MOH. The last time there were no cases in the community was last Thursday.

A 25-year-old woman was the sole imported patient among the new cases.

The permanent resident had returned to Singapore from India on Aug 13. She was placed on a stay-home notice when she arrived and was confirmed to be positive on Monday.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 30 new cases, of which 26 had been tested during quarantine to determine their status.

The remaining four cases were detected through MOH's surveillance testing, such as the ministry's routine testing of workers living in dormitories every two weeks.

The ministry did not announce any new clusters yesterday or add new places to its list of locations visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

The number of new cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two cases per day in the past two weeks, it said.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of one case per day over the same period.

• ADDITIONAL REPORTING: NG KENG GENE

By the numbers

31 New cases

27 Deaths

0 New cases in community

230 Discharged yesterday

1 Imported cases

54801 Total recovered

56435 Total cases

78 Total in hospital