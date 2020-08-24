New Covid-19 cluster in Kaki Bukit dormitory

A new cluster in a dormitory in Kaki Bukit was announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

One of the newly confirmed Covid-19 cases was linked to four previously confirmed cases to form a new cluster at Homestay Lodge at 39 Kaki Bukit Avenue 3.

It was among the 73 cases yesterday linked to migrant workers staying in dormitories, out of a total of 87 new cases.

Two were also linked to the cluster at Sungei Tengah Lodge announced on Saturday, about a month after it had been closed as a cluster, bringing its total to 58 cases.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and MOH said in a joint statement before midnight yesterday that all 58 cases were asymptomatic.

MOM has issued a stay-home notice to 4,800 workers in the dormitory as a precautionary measure and will test them in the next few days, while BCA has issued a safety time-out notice to 20 construction projects where the Covid-19-positive workers had gone to work.

MOH also confirmed that a 38-year-old Vietnamese male work pass holder was the sole community Covid-19 case.

He is an unlinked case and was detected under MOH's enhanced community testing for all individuals aged 13 and above diagnosed with acute respiratory infection.

Epidemiological investigations of the case are in progress, MOH said, adding that all the identified close contacts of the case have been isolated and placed on quarantine.

The ministry will also conduct serological tests for his household contacts to determine if he could have been infected by them.

There were also 13 imported cases who had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore. All were tested while serving their notice.

Five are permanent residents who returned to Singapore from India on Aug 11 and two are dependant's pass and long-term visit pass holders who arrived from India and the Philippines on Aug 11.

Two are work permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from the Philippines on Aug 11.

Another two are student's pass holders who arrived from India on Aug 11, while the last two are short-term visit pass holders who were allowed entry into Singapore as one of them has been seeking medical treatment here and the other is the parent and caregiver. They arrived from Bangladesh on Aug 21.

By the numbers

87 New cases

27 Deaths

1 New case in community

244 Discharged yesterday

13 Imported cases

54164 Total recovered

56353 Total cases

76 Total in hospital