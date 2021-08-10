New Covid-19 cluster at NKF dialysis centre

A new Covid-19 cluster was announced at a National Kidney Foundation (NKF) dialysis centre last night, taking the number of active clusters here to 131.

The NKF Dialysis Centre (Sakyadhita) at 19 Upper Boon Keng Road added one new case yesterday, taking the total number of cases linked to the centre to three, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its update.

As Singapore hit a major milestone in its vaccination programme and begins a new phase of reopening today, MOH reported last night that 10 patients are in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU), while 35 cases of serious illness require oxygen supplementation. Seven of these 45 cases are fully vaccinated.

Altogether, there are 34 seniors above 60 years who have fallen very ill, said MOH. Of this group, 28 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Singapore recorded 69 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases yesterday, including 20 unlinked cases. There were also three imported cases, for a total of 72 new cases.

MOH also gave an update on the nation's vaccination drive.

More than 3.8 million people - or 70 per cent of the population - have been fully vaccinated as at Sunday, and over 4.3 million or 79 per cent have received at least one dose.

The authorities had said in late June that Singapore was aiming for two-thirds of its population to be fully vaccinated by National Day. The task force leading Singapore's pandemic response said this target was met last Thursday.

More than 8.1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered under the national programme, said MOH yesterday.

A total of 131,497 doses of the Sinovac vaccine have also been administered as at Sunday, covering 81,709 individuals.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said last Friday that Singapore is now aiming for a national vaccination rate of "80 per cent, and then beyond".

There is continued evidence that vaccination helps to prevent serious disease when one gets infected, said MOH.

Over the past 28 days, 99 local cases required oxygen support, were admitted to the ICU or died. Of these patients, 60 were unvaccinated, while 28 were partially vaccinated and 11 were fully vaccinated.

Separately, community surveillance testing for residents of four Housing Board blocks here has uncovered six cases of Covid-19 infection, MOH said yesterday.

The testing operations had found that one resident at Block 237 Bukit Batok East Avenue 5 had tested positive for Covid-19, while another three residents at Block 51 Chin Swee Road had the virus.

Two cases were also detected from testing operations for residents of Block 556 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 - their second mandatory Covid-19 test.

MOH had called for the second round of mandatory tests on Aug 7, after new cases of Covid-19 infection surfaced in the block following the first round of compulsory testing on Aug 1.

Testing operations for residents of Block 683 Tessensohn Road yielded negative tests for all 452 individuals tested.

By the numbers

72 New cases

42 Deaths

49 Community, linked

527 In hospital

20 Community, unlinked

131 Open clusters

3 Imported

65836 Total cases