New Covid-19 workplace rules could be disruptive: Business leaders

Business leaders have expressed concerns over the new Covid-19 workplace management rules which, they say, could impact operations if fresh infections force their staff to work from home.

Some said that the rules could be disruptive, particularly in the face of a manpower crunch.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Manpower issued an updated advisory on workplace management to curb the spread of Covid-19. Under the new guidelines, companies must implement a snap 14-day work-from-home (WFH) regime if an employee tests positive for Covid-19 and was at the workplace in the last seven days. There will also be regular testing for staff who work onsite.

While these measures are needed to stem the rise of community cases, they will take a toll on businesses, experts said.

Singapore National Employers' Federation executive director Sim Gim Guan said: "The need to implement a snap 14-day WFH arrangement can be quite challenging because that is going to require a lot of communication, and could also be disruptive.

"So companies and employees alike need to be a lot more agile and resilient."

Chipmakers are feeling the heat, said Mr Ang Wee Seng, Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association executive director.

"The industry is already facing a manpower crunch due to the shutting down of borders and expansion of many companies. This will definitely (add) further pressure.

"Companies will need to manage their work hours carefully so as to mitigate the risk of a wide outbreak within the company."

Mr Devadas K., chief executive of management consultancy Future-Moves Group, said that the snap 14-day WFH requirement is an understandable precaution, though in the longer term, such a requirement could be disruptive and a cause of frustration to businesses.

However, companies can continue split-team arrangements. For instance, if someone from Team A is infected and the team has to work from home, those who are from Team B and need to work on site may do so.

Randstad Singapore managing director Jaya Dass said: "Business leaders need to create an internal task force to revise or create new standard operating procedures and communicate them transparently to the workforce."

BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLANS

Meanwhile, Singapore Manufacturing Federation president Douglas Foo said manufacturing companies are adapting and remaining resilient despite challenges.

"The business continuity plans that companies have put in place in the factories, such as split teams and staggered working hours, have helped ensure operations continue moving even with manpower constraints," he said, adding that automation and Industry 4.0 technologies have lightened the load on the workforce.

A spokesman for the Public Service Division said the public service will align its guidelines to be in tandem with the latest workplace safe management measures.

He said it is working towards greater work flexibility, with hybrid work becoming more common where possible.

"We leverage on teleconferencing to ensure business continuity and safe management," he said.