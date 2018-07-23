New curry puffs to feature durian and jackfruit flavours

Ever wondered what a chicken curry puff paired with pungent durian would taste like?

Well, Old Chang Kee has decided to titillate (or devastate, depending on your point of view) tastebuds by mixing the "king" of fruits into its traditional curry pastry.

If durian is not your thing, try its sweeter cousin, jackfruit, now also in curry puff form.

This is not so drastic a flavour leap since jackfruit is an ingredient in traditional Indonesian, Indian, Malay and Peranakan curry dishes. Both the Durian Curry Chicken'O and the Jackfruit Curry Chicken'O will be debuting at Old Chang Kee's Curry Day 2018.

The event will be held at Velocity@Novena Square this Friday and Saturday, from 11am to 9pm.

The new flavours will be offered at $4 for two pieces. The Chilli Crab'O ($4 for two) and the traditional curry puff ($1.50 each) will also be available at Curry Day.