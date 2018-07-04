New day activity centre opens

Ms Kwan Shi En (far right) with her parents at Touch Centre for Independent Living's second day activity centre at Bukit Merah.

After graduating in 2011 from Lighthouse School, a special education establishment, Ms Kwan Shi En, 26, had no job and little to engage her.

Born with two rare conditions - Treacher Collins syndrome and Nager syndrome, disorders that cause deformities of the ears, chin and eyes - she needed special care.

The Touch Centre for Independent Living's first day activity centre in Ubi Avenue 1 had difficulty catering for her hearing condition, and it was also too far from her home in Tanglin Halt.

But a new day activity centre in Bukit Merah Central was officially launched yesterday. The centre, 15 minutes from her home by bus, caters to those above 18 with mild to moderate intellectual disabilities and hearing impairment.

It is the second day activity centre by Touch Community Services, a voluntary welfare organisation (VWO).

Her father, Mr Kwan Boon, 70, said in Mandarin: "For many years, it was difficult finding a place to care for her."

The Bukit Merah centre, which started functioning on April 1, meets the demand for a day activity centre for people with special needs in the western part of Singapore.

It taps on the expertise of Touch Silent Club, which has served the deaf community for the past 25 years.

The centre is able to serve a maximum of 42 adults, and currently has 20 clients, three of whom are deaf with intellectual disabilities.

Clients use touchscreen devices to learn how to live independently as well as develop social skills by interacting with teachers and other clients in class.

Touch said clients who are higher functioning and suited for employment will be equipped with work-related skills and assigned a job.

Minister of State for Social and Family Development, Mr Sam Tan, was the guest of honour at the launch.

"The Government welcomes and encourages such efforts to integrate persons with disabilities into the community through serving and helping others in need," said Mr Tan.

Ms Kwan, who has been attending two-hour lessons from Monday to Thursday for about three months, has made friends and now interacts often with her parents.

Mr Kwan said: "I am very glad that Shi En is now learning new skills and making new friends."