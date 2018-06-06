New digital blueprint to see most government services taken online

By 2023, almost all government services will be accessible online, complete with an e-payment option.

Along with the digitalisation of payment, users of government service platforms will be able to have their online forms pre-filled with government-verified data.

This will be done through MyInfo, a Government-backed digital vault of personal data that allows users to sign forms such as those for opening bank accounts and applying for public housing, as part of the Government's goal to create a digital identity system.

These plans are within the Digital Government Blueprint revealed yesterday by Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean at the Smart Nation Innovations Week Symposium at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

The plans will see the Government committing to the creation of a digital nation by reshaping core processes and bringing multiple services together online.

Mr Teo, in his opening speech, said the blueprint will see the Government not only "improving the user-experience interface where citizens interact with a greater range of government e-services; but also important back-end, whole-of-nation enabling systems."

Among the initiatives is SingPass Mobile, a part of the National Digital Identity system which will be launched later this year.

The Moments of Life application to be rolled out end of this month will also create a centralised platform for parents to use various government services, including registering the birth of their child and enrolling in the Baby Bonus schemes.

The centralisation and digitalisation of such services is intended to make accessing government services more convenient and effective for Singaporeans.

To facilitate the transformation, about 20,000 civil servants - double the initial number - will be trained in data science by 2023.

All public officers will also receive basic digital literacy training.

Industries and businesses will also benefit, with the Infocomm Media Development Authority working with businesses, industry associations and unions to accelerate digitalisation and build digital capabilities across industries.

DPM Teo added: "We aim to spark digital innovation to support advanced manufacturing and engineering, health and biomedical sciences, and urban solutions and sustainability.

"For instance, we have strengths in Artificial Intelligence which are being applied in aircraft engine design and maintenance forecasting.

"Our medical researchers and data scientists are working together using the resources at our National Supercomputer Centre to develop precision medicine for our citizens in our future healthcare system."

According to DPM Teo, the changes will be extensive and will see much of individual, industry and Government digitalising and exploit the "full potential of the new digital technologies".