New fitness programme and more locations for NSmen who fail IPPT

The National Service Fitness Improvement Training programme will be available from April 1 at 45 locations.

The remedial and voluntary preparatory training aspects of the individual physical proficiency test (IPPT) will be replaced by a new 10-session programme, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) said yesterday.

The National Service Fitness Improvement Training (NS FIT) programme will be available from April 1 this year at 45 locations. There are currently 13 sites where NSmen can undergo training.

Under the new programme, NSmen can choose from at least six different NS FIT training activities to fulfil the required 10 sessions. They can register for the sessions through the ns.sg portal from March 25.

STREAMLINE

Currently, those unable to pass their IPPT can opt for 10 voluntary IPPT preparatory training sessions, or participate in up to 20 remedial training sessions.

Brigadier-General Kenneth Liow, director of national service affairs, said NS FIT would streamline this "complicated" system of annual fitness requirements into one common programme.

Each NS FIT session, lasting 60 to 75 minutes, can be easily fit into NSmen's busy schedules, he added.

The programme is one of the NS review committee's initiatives and a collaboration among the SAF, Health Promotion Board (HPB) and Sport Singapore (SportSG), which had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to promote fitness and health among NSmen in 2017.

On top of existing training locations at parks, Safra gyms and fitness conditioning centres within army camps, NSmen can choose to undergo NS FIT at an additional three upcoming gym sites under ActiveSG - the national movement for sport - and 29 locations under HPB's Quick Hiit (high-intensity interval training) banner.

Sessions at the Safra gyms are customised based on individual needs, and should an NSman decide to attend NS FIT at one, he will have to complete all 10 sessions at the same gym.

The 10 sessions include one IPPT attempt, to be taken at the NSman's choosing.

If he passes the test before the 10 sessions, he will not have to fulfil the remainder.

Home Team's NSmen will also adopt NS FIT from June.

This article first appeared in The Straits Times.