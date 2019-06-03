New health and fitness hub for Ang Mo Kio residents

Residents in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 will now have their own gym and other facilities to help them get fit and healthy.

The new $1 million Touchpoint @ AMK 433 community hub provides rehabilitation and gym services, as well as other services for seniors.

The official launch yesterday was attended by about 1,000 Ang Mo Kio residents, who were joined by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the adviser to Ang Mo Kio GRC grassroots organisations (GROs), and Mr Ang Hin Kee (Ang Mo Kio GRC).

At the event, 50 residents also received their Merdeka Generation packages.

The hub is located at the void deck of Block 433, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10. Some of its facilities, such as the gathering space in the void deck and the pavilion, are open round the clock.

The launch yesterday was part of the Together We Care, We Connect event organised by Cheng San-Seletar GROs, to create awareness of the various voluntary welfare organisations (VWOs) and government agencies available to residents within Cheng San-Seletar constituency.

Information booths were set up by VWOs such as Touch Community Services, Singapore Thong Chai Medical Institution, Cornerstone Senior Centre and Comnet Senior Services, as well as government agencies such as the Housing Board, Singapore Police Force and the Town Council.

The new hub houses a day rehabilitation centre and runs philanthropic organisation Lien Foundation's Gym Tonic, which is a customised strength-training programme for seniors.

There is also a Community Health Post where nurses from the National Healthcare Group can monitor residents' health and refer them for treatment.

The 450 sq m community hub is funded by Lien Foundation and CapitaLand Hope Foundation, CapitaLand's philanthropic arm.

Madam Jessie Teo, 54, who started taking part in activities there three years ago, said she feels more connected to the community.

She said: "The activities are very good and informative. My life is very colourful now."