New high of 958 patients discharged as MOH records 675 new infections

Most of the new patients are migrant workers living in dormitories

A total of 958 patients were discharged yesterday - a new daily high - as a further 675 new cases of Covid-19 were identified.

This is the second time this week the number of patients discharged has exceeded the number of new cases.

On Monday, 504 patients were discharged and 486 new cases were announced, although the Ministry of Health (MOH) said at the time it was partly due to fewer tests being processed after an equipment fault produced false positives over the weekend.

Of Singapore's total count of 25,346 cases, 4,800, or about 19 per cent, have fully recovered.

Nineteen are in critical condition in intensive care units, 1,037 are in hospital, and the majority - 19,479 - are in community facilities either clinically well or showing mild symptoms.

Of the new cases yesterday, two were Singaporeans. Two others were work pass holders while the remaining 671 were foreign workers living in dormitories.

One of the Singaporean cases - a 48-year-old man - had been deployed for operations duties at CDPL Tuas Dormitory at 6 Tuas South Street 15, which now has 309 cases. He was the only case linked to the cluster yesterday.

The second Singaporean patient is a 73-year-old woman not linked to previous cases.

DECREASE

The daily average of new cases among Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders, as well as that among work permit holders living outside dormitories, have decreased.

For the first group, this has gone down from eight two weeks ago to six in the past week. For the latter, it has decreased from six two weeks ago to four over the same period.

There are also fewer unlinked cases among Singaporeans, PRs and long-term pass holders - dipping from an average of three per day two weeks ago to two per day in the past week.

Of the cases yesterday, only 1 per cent was unlinked.

There were six new clusters yesterday: At 3 Kian Teck Crescent, 119 Neythal Road, 1 Sungei Kadut Street 4, 1020 Tai Seng Avenue, 17C Tuas Road, and 29 Tuas View Walk 2.

Twenty-one people have died from complications due to Covid-19 while nine others who tested positive for the virus died from other causes.

