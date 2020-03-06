New hospital in the east and polyclinics in Bishan, Bidadari by 2030

A new hospital in the east, two new polyclinics in Bishan and Bidadari, and the first phase of redevelopment at Alexandra Hospital.

These projects, to be completed by 2030, were unveiled yesterday, as Health Minister Gan Kim Yong pledged to continue investing in new infrastructure to ensure healthcare remains accessible and the needs of a greying population are met.

"As our population ages and grows, demand for healthcare services also increases," Mr Gan told Parliament during the debate on his ministry's budget.

He said expanding Singapore's healthcare system also means increased spending - both in the development cost of new facilities and the cost of running them later on.

The planned integrated general and community hospital in eastern Singapore will help Changi General Hospital shoulder some of the increased load.

Run by SingHealth, the new hospital will provide the usual range of hospital services and will also take in feedback from the community on what they want from it.

There are now 10 public general hospitals here, and the new hospital will be Singapore's 12th, after the 1,800-bed Woodlands Health Campus, which is on schedule to open in 2022, even though construction had hit some snags due to soil conditions.

"Now with Covid-19, we are discussing with our contractors and suppliers to assess the impact and we hope to minimise delays," Mr Gan added.

MORE POLYCLINICS

Meanwhile, Senior Minister of State for Health Lam Pin Min said the Bishan and Bidadari polyclinics will fulfil the Ministry of Health's target of expanding its polyclinic network from 20 today to 32 by 2030.

Three new polyclinics in Bukit Panjang, Eunos and Kallang will open this year and a fourth in Sembawang will open next year. By 2026, there will be another six - in Khatib, Tampines North, Serangoon, Kaki Bukit, Tengah and Yew Tee.

The redevelopment of Alexandra Hospital (AH) will provide greater accessibility for residents in Queensway and the campus will be expanded from the current 12.2 ha to 13.1 ha.

The first phase is scheduled to be completed before 2030.

AH chief executive Jason Phua said: "The new campus blends technology and the human touch, and at the same time, bridges health and social care. It connects with the community and honours heritage."