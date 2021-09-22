New human resource playbook to help F&B firms with manpower issues

The Han's cafe chain has been hiring people with special needs since 2007. They make up 10 per cent of the company's workers.

To manage the manpower crunch amid the Covid-19 pandemic, food and beverage companies in Singapore have broadened their talent strategies, redesigned jobs and invested in digitalisation.

These companies, including home-grown cafe chain Han's, juice retailer SF Food and restaurant Bismillah Biryani, were lauded by Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad as examples for other companies in the food service sector. They are also being used as case studies in a human resource (HR) playbook for the sector, launched by the Institute for Human Resource Professionals (IHRP) yesterday.

The playbook will help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the sector better understand their human capital gaps and capabilities. It will also offer them tailored solutions to improve their human capital practices.

The institute aims to support more than 180,000 workers across more than 10,000 food service enterprises with the playbook.

Mr Zaqy was speaking at the HR Tech Festival Asia virtual conference. The event brought together regional HR leaders and professionals to discuss HR strategies related to talent management, HR development and digital transformation.

INTEGRATE

Mr Zaqy noted that the Han's chain has been hiring individuals with special needs since 2007, successfully integrating them into its workforce. They make up 10 per cent of the company's workers, taking on various roles including food preparation, cooking and cashiering.

Meanwhile, Bismillah Biryani ensures employees are equipped with skills required across different work stations. Only 25 people - including management staff - run their factory, warehouse and four restaurants, noted Mr Zaqy.

As for SF Food, he said it used the national Human Capital Diagnostic Tool (HCDT), which helped it identify HR operations and technology as a gap in its processes. The tool diagnoses strengths and opportunities in the company's human capital processes and recommends solutions.

After identifying the gaps, SF Food implemented a new HR payroll system, which reduced the time spent on administrative tasks by more than 80 per cent.

Said Mr Zaqy: "HR has a key role to play in providing leadership, communication and reassurance to workers and businesses, and implementing the business road map of tomorrow together."

Last year, over 1,200 companies used the HCDT, a 20 per cent increase from the previous year. To make things easier for companies, IHRP has developed a HCDT Navigator, a self-help version of the HCDT. The assessment is free and can be completed in less than 30 minutes.

After the assessment, companies can work with IHRP's in-house associate consultants and licensed partners to undergo a more in-depth and guided transformation process. Four more playbooks will be launched later this year, in the areas of financial services, digitalisation and automation, hybrid workplaces and work transformation.