New ICA service will allow users to register change of address online

From Oct 1, Singaporeans and permanent residents who need to report a change in their local or overseas residential address can do so online through a new Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) e-service.

Applicants can use their SingPass to access the e-Service on ICA's website.

They will receive a unique PIN sent by mail to their new address within three to five days.

International delivery time will differ depending on the postal service of the country.

Applicants will then have to enter the PIN via the e-service to verify the new address.

They will be immediately notified if their change of address is successful.

The new address will be updated in the databases of public agencies within one working day.

A second letter containing a sticker bearing the new address will be mailed to applicants, who must stick it on the back of their NRICs.

Singapore residents from the same household may update their address in one application and may appoint proxies who are SingPass holders to submit an application on their behalf.

The police will stop processing address changes at neighbourhood police posts and neighbourhood police centres from Dec 1.

Enforcement action will be taken against anyone who misuses the new e-service, said ICA.

Under the National Registration Regulations, anyone who reports a false residential address faces a fine of up to $3,000, jail of up to two years or both.

It is also an offence if the user does not follow through and stick the new address label on the NRIC.