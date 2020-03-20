New infections drop to 32, with 13 of 24 imported cases from the UK

The National Centre for Infectious Diseases building at Tan Tock Seng Hospital

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 32 new coronavirus cases yesterday, the first drop after four consecutive days of record high confirmed infections.

Wednesday's 47 new cases remains the highest in a single day.

Twenty-four of yesterday's 32 cases were imported while two infections had links to previous cases and six with links that are yet to be established.

All the 24 imported cases involved returning Singapore residents and long-term pass holders , with 13 having travelled to the UK recently.

This is the most number of imported cases from the UK in a single day.

Five of the cases who were recently in the UK are Singaporean men - Cases 315, who is 57 years old, Case 317, who is 29, Case 320, who is 34, and Case 323, who is 24. Case 326 is a 33-year-old who had also been to the Netherlands.

The remaining eight imported cases from the UK are:

Case 324, a 45-year-old Brazilian man with a work pass here.

Case 325, a 38-year old Filipino man with a work pass here.

Case 328, a 63-year-old female PR who was also in Switzerland.

Case 331, a 49-year-old female PR.

Case 332, a 36-year-old American woman with a long-term pass here.

Case 341, a 31-year-old German man with a work pass here.

Case 343, a 20-year-old female PR.

Case 344, a 21-year-old Singaporean woman.

Case 319, a 67-year-old Filipino woman, is a work pass holder who has been identified as a close contact of Case 279, a 71-year-old Singaporean man.

Both Cases 319 and 279 recently travelled to the Philippines.

The two infections linked to previous ones were Cases 335 and 345.

Case 335, a 57-year-old Singaporean man, is a family member of Case 311, an 80-year-old Singaporean woman.

They are both family members of Case 234, an 86-year-old Singaporean man who is the oldest confirmed case here.

Case 345, a 30-year-old German man with a work pass here, is linked to the cluster from Boulder+ Climbing gym, which now has five cases.

The six cases which have not been linked to previous ones are all elderly persons.

Four are men - Case 314, who is 58, Case 330, who is 67, Case 336, who is 60, and Case 338, a 57-year-old.

The other two are women - Case 318, a 58-year-old Chinese national with a long-term pass here, and Case 321, a 65-year-old Singaporean.

Seven more cases were discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of people who have recovered to 124.

There are 221 cases still in hospital, with 15 in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

BY THE NUMBERS

32 New cases

124 Total discharged

345 Total confirmed

221 Total in hospital

7 Discharged yesterday

15 In intensive care unit