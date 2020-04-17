New infections shoot up to record 728, most of them foreign workers

The Leo dormitory is one of the five new clusters emerging yesterday.

For the third time in four days, the Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded a new high for Covid-19 infections here, when it reported 728 cases in its daily update last night.

The total number of infections now stands at 4,427, with five new clusters emerging yesterday, all in foreign worker dormitories. Foreign workers continued to make up the vast majority of new infections, with around 93 per cent of cases.

Among the 680 new infections in the group, 654 were in dormitories, while 26 lived outside such facilities.

Two of the new clusters are in purpose-built dorms, while the remaining three are factory-converted dorms.

MOH said yesterday that the increase in new cases among foreign workers in dormitories was because of "continued efforts to actively test and isolate the infected workers".

There were 48 new local infections yesterday, and 81 per cent of the new cases were linked to known clusters. Contact tracing is ongoing for the remaining unlinked cases.

The first new cluster - The Leo dormitory at 23 Kaki Bukit Road 3 - had 21 previous cases linked to it yesterday. It was where Case 42, the 39-year-old Bangladeshi work pass holder, had stayed before he was confirmed infected on Feb 8.

The construction worker was transferred out of intensive care yesterday after spending over two months in a critical state, during which time his wife had given birth to their firstborn child in Bangladesh.

Another new cluster - the SJ Dormitory in Woodlands - had one case yesterday linked to six earlier ones.

The third new dormitory cluster is Westlite Mandai, now with 31 cases, while the fourth cluster is at 17 Sungei Kadut Street 4, now linked to six earlier cases.

The fifth cluster is Grandwork Building at 7 Sungei Kadut Street 3, with seven previous infections now linked to it.

There were new cases matched to existing clusters, with the largest one here, the S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, linked to 181 new infections. It now has 979 cases in total.

Mandai Lodge I now has 161 cases, after 154 additional ones were linked to it yesterday. In a notice on the Government Gazette on Wednesday night, it was named as an isolation area.

There were no imported cases for the seventh day in a row, and two clusters were closed by MOH. They are Masjid Al-Muttaqin, which had three cases, and Church of Singapore, which had five cases.

They have not had new infections for the past two incubation periods, or 28 days.

MOH also gave an update on a case announced on Wednesday. The 41-year-old Singaporean woman is an administrative staff member at KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

She had not gone to work since reporting onset of symptoms on April 10 and is warded at Sengkang General Hospital after being confirmed infected on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, another 31 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of people who have recovered to 683.

Of the 1,886 cases still in hospital, 23 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

By the numbers

728

New cases

48

New cases in community

4,427

Total cases

31

Discharged yesterday

10

Deaths

683

Total discharged

1,886

Total in hospital

23

In intensive care unit