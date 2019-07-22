New initiative in Woodlands to help Malay/Muslim residents

Delivery driver Khairul Kamal, 25, considers his son's health and well-being to be his main concern and hopes a new initiative in his neighbourhood in Woodlands will help young parents like him become better informed.

M³@Town, which brings Malay/Muslim volunteers and community leaders together to support residents in areas of concern to them, was launched in its eighth town yesterday.

The three focus areas for Woodlands residents are: financial and economic preparedness; health preparedness; as well as family and community wellness.

Mr Khairul, whose son is turning three, said his biggest challenge is managing his son's health, which includes knowing what food is good for the boy. "Having such a programme can help us learn more," he said.

M³@Town started last year and involves collaboration between the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore, self-help group Mendaki and the People's Association Malay Activity Executive Committees Council.

At last year's National Day Rally, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong called for more Malays to contribute to the community through M³, noting how collaboration between Malay/Muslim organisations and the Government can help to tackle challenges faced by the community.

M³@Town is also in Tampines, Bedok, Pasir Ris-Punggol, Nee Soon, Jurong, Chua Chu Kang and Marsiling-Yew Tee.

Announcing the Woodlands initiative at a community event for new and prospective parents, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health Amrin Amin noted the importance of financial preparedness, saying: "Especially given this uncertain economic climate, we want to prepare our people to ensure that (they) spend money wisely and have good jobs."