Enjoy working out in water at the Aqua Fitness sessions.

The Singapore Sports Hub Aqua Fitness Pass is back again, so be sure to catch the early bird promotion.

The early bird adult rate ends this Sunday. For $168, enjoy up to 17 Aqua Fitness sessions worth $430 and two free sessions. For both the early bird and standard rates, the second person gets a 10 per cent discount.

The June Aqua Fitness Pass can be purchased at the OCBC Aquatic Centre from 7am to 10pm daily. Pass holders can book from a range of classes from May 27 on a first come, first served basis. Participants must be aged 18 and above.

Some of the programmes offered include Aqua Bike, Aqua Drums and Aqua Tabata.

The Aqua Bike classes allow anyone to work out regardless of their fitness level. The cooling effect of the water reduces the discomfort of sweating while reducing pressure on the heart, and the buoyancy of the water gives support around the joints.

The Aqua Drums classes combine a 30-minute workout in deep water and another 30 minutes in shallow water.

Aqua Tabata is a 45-minute high-intensity interval training that works both the aerobic and anaerobic systems.

"Aqua classes enhance cardiovascular fitness and muscular endurance, work the entire body and cause minimal strain to your joints. Our classes don't just focus on aqua aerobics; our classes incorporate several other techniques such as resistance training, toning, drumming, spinning and many others. They are a great way to get and remain fit, and are suitable for all fitness levels and ages," said Singapore Sports Hub marketing director Lilian Lye.

WHAT New June Aqua Fitness Pass

WHERE OCBC Aquatic Centre

WHEN Early bird rate ends on Sunday

For more information and full list of programmes offered at www.sportshub.com.sg/programme?category=20