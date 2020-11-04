New law will make it illegal to own digital plans for 3-D print guns

Owning digital plans to 3D-print a gun or major gun part will become illegal under a proposed law, which will also significantly raise fines for unlicensed activities involving guns and explosives.

The Guns, Explosives and Weapons Control Bill was introduced by Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan in Parliament to address an evolving security landscape.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said in a press release that the threat of terrorism remains high and flagged the risk of lone wolves or extremist groups using weapons to carry out an attack in Singapore.

Technological changes also pose new challenges to enforcement, said the ministry, pointing to the emergence of technologies such as 3D-printing and drones, and greater access to information online on making illegal guns and weapons.