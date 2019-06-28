New local telco Grid Mobile targets millennials

Consumers have more options with the launch of a new mobile operator yesterday.

The latest entrant, Grid Mobile, is the sixth Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) in Singapore and is owned by telecommunications walkie-talkie network operator Grid Communications.

Grid Mobile, aimed at millennials, offers additional mobile data and no-contract plans.

The senior director and MVNO lead of Grid Mobile, Mr Mohamad Rizal, said: "Millennials no longer want to be bound by mobile line contracts or worry about exceeding their mobile data limits.

"But even with the recent abundance in mobile plan options, we realised there is still one major missing piece - how to integrate mobile plans into a consumer's actual lifestyle, and make it both useful and fun for the millennial consumer."

Consumers will be able to earn gridPoints on their birthdays, by staying on the plan, and when they refer their friends to sign up for the mobile line.

The points can be used to offset mobile bills, get cashback or offers from various merchants. For example, a monthly plan of $24.90 includes 20GB of data and talktime, among others, along with 1GB of data roaming in Malaysia and a buddy SIM card with 1GB of data, talktime, and text messages.

A spokesman for Grid Mobile said it will be running on a "leading telco network", but is unable to reveal which network due to contractual agreements.