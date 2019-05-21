New moves to boost safety at Marine Parade roundabout where woman died

A proposed realignment of the carriageway entering the roundabout from Marine Parade Road.

Several measures will be implemented to reduce vehicular speed and enhance pedestrian safety at the Marine Parade roundabout where a fatal accident happened in March.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will realign the carriageway entering the roundabout from Marine Parade Road, to introduce tighter turning angles that will lower motorists' speeds.

This would also encourage the motorists to give way to others, said an LTA spokesman.

Vehicular impact guardrails will also be installed next to the footpath.

LTA added that lanes will have to be narrowed to provide space for the guardrails.

Lastly, the pedestrian crossing will be moved farther away from the main flow of traffic, and the turning radius will also be tightened to slow down motorists turning into the Silversea condominium.

LTA said the new measures come after taking into consideration feedback from residents as well as from Mountbatten MP Lim Biow Chuan.

In a Facebook post, Mr Lim said work will commence this month and end in late July.

After an 82-year-old woman died on the pedestrian pathway next to the roundabout after an accident involving a car, residents appealed for safety features to be implemented.

LTA said the measures will be carried out in stages, and lanes will be partially closed during the road works to facilitate construction.