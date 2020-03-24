New navy chief takes over in parade with Covid-19 safety measures

Outgoing Chief of Navy, Rear-Admiral Lew Chuen Hong (left), handing over the command symbol to incoming Chief of Navy, Rear-Admiral Aaron Beng at a Change of Command Parade yesterday.

The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) has a new chief.

Rear-Admiral Aaron Beng took over the reins from Rear-Admiral Lew Chuen Hong at a Change of Command Parade held at Changi Naval Base yesterday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said the parade proceeded with enhanced precautionary measures in light of the Covid-19 situation.

There were fewer guests invited, and those who did participate had to undergo temperature screening and declare their travel history. They were also made to sit at least a metre apart from each other.

The parade was witnessed by Chief of Defence Force, Lieutenant-General Melvyn Ong, and attended by senior officials from Mindef and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), as well as servicemen and women from the RSN.

SCHOLAR

RADM Beng, 38, joined the SAF in 2000 and was previously awarded the President's Scholarship and the SAF Overseas Scholarship.

He has previously held the appointments of commanding officer of Frigate RSS Intrepid, commanding officer of the frigate squadron, director of the Defence Policy Office, fleet commander, and chief of staff - naval staff.

The outgoing chief, RADM Lew, 43, had held his post since June 2017, having served the SAF since 1995.

At the parade yesterday, he reviewed a guard of honour contingent against a background of RSN ships and static displays.

He thanked the men and women of the navy in his farewell speech and spoke highly of his successor RADM Beng, saying there was no better flagbearer than him.

"He is the dogged warrior - borne of his upbringing at the front lines of our fleet - a skilled strategist, and, most importantly, a steward and a leader that cares for our navy family," he said.

"I am confident he will fly our navy flag high and take us to greater heights."