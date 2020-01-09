New notes for CNY available starting today

The new and good-as-new notes will be available till Jan 24 at 20 CCs.

Local banks will be releasing new notes for Chinese New Year starting today.

The new and good-as-new notes will be available till Jan 24 at 40 POSB new notes pop-up ATMs at 20 community clubs and centres.

They are: Bedok, Bukit Batok East, Bukit Panjang, Changi Simei, Chong Pang, Ci Yuan, Clementi, Henderson, Keat Hong, MacPherson, Pasir Ris Elias, Sengkang, Taman Jurong, Tampines West, Teck Ghee, Toa Payoh Central, Whampoa, Woodlands Galaxy, Yew Tee and Yuhua.

The ATMs will be accessible 24 hours daily, except for those in Chong Pang and Teck Ghee Community Club, which will be available from 9am to 9.30pm daily.

Customers can reserve time slots for new notes exchange via DBS Bank's online reservation system.

DBS or POSB customers can choose from denominations of $2, $10 and $50 via the online reservation system, as well as collect their new and good-as-new notes on their preferred dates and timings at all full-service branches.

Customers can also obtain the notes at all full-service branches, except for DBS Marina Bay Sands branch and DBS Woodlands Service Centre branch.

Special priority queues for the elderly and those with special needs will be available.

OCBC Bank customers can also start obtaining their new notes from today.

The bank has set up dedicated queues and converted close to 40 meeting rooms and counters across its branch network into new notes exchange counters.

For quicker service at these counters, customers can choose the pre-packed OCBC Fortune Packs, which contain 100 $2 notes and 30 $10 notes.

OCBC has 19 Sunday Banking branches opened from 11am to 7pm.

The bank has installed new ATMs at 23 branches, so customers can make transactions they would otherwise have to visit a counter for.

UOB

United Overseas Bank (UOB) customers can exchange for new notes at its branches from today till Jan 24, while stocks last.

The exchange of new notes is not available at Hangout@SP, Sengkang Express and Tampines One branches, a UOB spokesman said.

Customers will be able to reserve their new notes online via UOB Personal Internet Banking till Jan 19.

They can reserve new notes in denominations of $2, $10 and $50, capped at $1,400 total. Customers can choose their preferred date and UOB branch to make their collections. The last day is Jan 21.