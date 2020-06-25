New PAP candidates a diverse group: DPM Heng

The latest crop of new People's Action Party candidates are an "interesting and diverse" group of people who have taken multiple pathways to achieve success.

These new faces also represent different segments of society and therefore will bring with them different issues and concerns to raise in Parliament, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday.

He said: "What has been very encouraging for us is that we have now seen many Singaporeans who have taken the opportunity of embarking on very different pathways, whether it is education or in their career aspirations, or in the courses that they are interested in, and being able to make headway to develop themselves fully in this process.

"What is even more encouraging is that many of them have decided to step forward, so that they can share these experiences, they can continue this process of enabling more Singaporeans to succeed in the coming years."

Mr Heng was speaking at a virtual press meeting to unveil the first batch of the 26 PAP new faces who will contest next month's general election (GE).

The youngest PAP candidate in this GE is lawyer Nadia Ahmad Samdin, 30, who was among the four people Mr Heng introduced yesterday.

The identity of the oldest, aged 56, has not been revealed yet.

In a statement yesterday, the PAP said it has also made "significant efforts" to bring in more women candidates, with 10 featuring in the line-up this year.

About 20 MPs are expected to step down in the run-up to the polls.

Mr Heng said the PAP will contest all 93 seats in the July 10 GE, which means it will field candidates in 17 GRCs and 14 single-member constituencies.

He added that party renewal is part of the process through which the PAP improves its ability to better serve Singaporeans and take the country forward.

On Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's decision to hold the GE now, Mr Heng said Singapore will face external challenges in the years ahead.

Many critical decisions have to be made, and the strategy and actions Singapore takes in the coming months will profoundly shape its future.

Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli, in a separate press conference to introduce four more new faces, echoed Mr Heng's views.

Mr Masagos said one common quality among the new PAP candidates is that they never stop learning, and they all have the desire to give back to society.

Their actions, too, give an insight into how committed they are in working for the community, he added.