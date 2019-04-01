New park to open in Bukit Gombak next year

A park the size of seven football fields will open in Bukit Gombak early next year.

Located opposite Bukit Batok Driving Centre in Bukit Batok West Avenue 5, the Bukit Gombak Park will feature a 400m walking trail modelled after that in Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.

A total of 2,000 trees from more than 16 species will be planted, including critically endangered varieties such as the yellow flame and kula gardenia.

Work for the new park kicked off yesterday with a ground-breaking ceremony by Chua Chu Kang GRC MPs Gan Kim Yong and Low Yen Ling.

"The new Bukit Gombak Park will substantially expand our green space and enhance our estate's iconic status as a green oasis," said Ms Low, who is also Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education and Manpower.

She said the new park will be linked by park connector to the popular Little Guilin and Bukit Batok Nature Park.

"Being close to nature has therapeutic effects, and this benefit is important to many Singaporeans who live hectic lives," added Ms Low.

The new park will comprise a Nature Area and an Active Area.

The Nature Area will be located on a hill with a hiking trail to take pressure off the nearby Bukit Timah Nature Reserve by drawing visitors over.

OPEN LAWN

Over at the Active Area, visitors will have access to an open lawn for events as well as to an outdoor fitness area, a community garden and a cafe.

Dog owners will be able to use a 480 sq m dog run, the first in the Bukit Gombak area.

Miss Angela Ang, whose Housing Board flat is right next to the site, is looking forward to the park's opening.

"It is nearer to my home than the current places available," said the 42-year-old research executive who has lived there with her parents for 15 years.

"Right now, the nearest hiking trail is Bukit Batok Nature Park. That is about a 30-minute walk away. Even by bus, it takes about 15 minutes."

With the convenient location of the park, she added that elderly residents like her parents, who are both in their 60s, can visit it regularly to stay healthy.