New price structure for SingPost package, parcel deliveries

Singapore Post is adjusting its delivery rates for parcels and packages to streamline its services and offer more competitive prices ahead of the holiday peak season.

The new pricing structure, which takes effect on Oct 15, will comprise flat rates and lower prices for most domestic delivery services.

International postal rates for packages will also be simplified and made cheaper for most customers, SingPost said in a statement yesterday.

Basic packages, which are small items delivered to the letterbox, are currently priced at between 90 cents and $3.50, depending on weight.

From Oct 15, all packages up to 2kg - the maximum for letterbox deliveries - will cost a flat $1.50. Postage-paid envelopes, such as poly mailers and SmartPac packaging, will also have their rates revised down.

All basic delivery packages will be delivered to the letterbox within two working days, down from the current service standard of three working days, SingPost said.

There are also changes to local delivery services by courier arm Speedpost, which offers doorstep delivery.

The domestic Speedpost Economy service, which offers delivery in two working days, will be discontinued.

There will be no changes to the Speedpost Express service, which offers two-hour delivery for between $15 and $25.

SingPost spokesman Robin Goh said the faster service and lower prices that Speedpost will offer are due to investments in technology and better delivery productivity.

"As we improve the way we work, we have ample capacity to take on more parcel deliveries domestically," he said.

For international deliveries, the Speedpost Standard option - which offers parcel delivery in five to 14 days - will cease.

This leaves only the faster Express and Priority options or the slower Economy route, delivered by sea.

While international package deliveries will mostly be cheaper, some will cost more, depending on weight and destination. This is because of higher dues paid to overseas postal agencies for the last-mile delivery of items and the significant increase in air freight charges in recent years, Mr Goh said.

There are no changes to airmail and aerogramme rates.