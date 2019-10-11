New programme helps put the spring in seniors’ steps

For most of the week, Madam Lim Hong Eng, 90, hardly leaves her one-room rental flat in Toa Payoh. She lives alone and would rather watch television. But Thursdays are the exception.

It is the highlight of her week as she joins some 30 other seniors at a void deck in her neighbourhood to make music, sing and dance. The weekly session features touch-free music devices that translate body movements into music and sounds.

The Magic Cares Van community programme, which was officially launched by Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan yesterday, encourages movements to produce music among people with limited mobility such as the elderly.

The project, which started in June, is a partnership between SBS Transit and I'm Soul Inc, a social enterprise that produces programmes using movement-led technology to help seniors and people with disabilities make music easily.

Said Madam Lim: "I didn't think I'd still be so agile at my age."

Currently held once a week in Toa Payoh and Ang Mo Kio, the initiative may be expanded to more locations.