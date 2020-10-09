New quality mark for firms hiring persons with disabilities

President Halimah Yacob at the online launch of the Enabling Mark .

Businesses can now apply for a new accreditation framework meant to encourage them to be more inclusive and hire persons with disabilities.

The Enabling Mark, rolled out by SG Enable yesterday, aims to be a benchmark as well as provide recognition to organisations for their practices in disability inclusive employment.

The online launch over Zoom was attended by guest of honour President Halimah Yacob and Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, as well as representatives from the business community.

Madam Halimah said she was glad to see trade associations and chambers of commerce attending the launch.

"As multipliers with large employer networks, you can make a tremendous difference by working with SG Enable to promote disability employment and the Enabling Mark to your members," she said.

She suggested that Community Development Councils could help match jobs available in neighbourhood businesses to those with disabilities living in their district.

The new accreditation framework followed Madam Halimah's launch of the President's Challenge Enabling Employment Pledge in March, which was aimed at rallying employers to provide more employment opportunities to persons with disabilities.

More than 140 employers have since made the pledge.

Yesterday, Madam Halimah highlighted South Korean-style barbecue restaurant chain Seoul Garden Group, which intends to apply for the accreditation.

Ten per cent of its staff are persons with disabilities, almost half of whom have more than five years of service, indicating a positive staff retention rate and strong inclusive culture, she said.

To be eligible for the Enabling Mark, an organisation must be Singapore-registered as well as registered as an employer with SG Enable. It must also currently hire persons with disabilities.

The organisation will then be assessed in six categories - leadership, culture and climate; recruitment practices; workplace accessibility and accommodations; employment practices; community engagement and promotion; and extent of inclusive hiring.

It will then receive the Enabling Mark, which has three tiers - Platinum, Gold and Silver. Platinum will be valid for three years, gold for two and silver for one.