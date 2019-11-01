New road linking Punggol and Pasir Ris to open on Nov 17

Residents in Punggol and Pasir Ris will be able to travel between the two towns with more ease when a new link road opens.

The new road, which will open on Nov 17 at 3pm, will help to ease traffic on the Tampines Expressway (TPE) and provide motorists with an additional route between the two towns, the Land Transport Authority said yesterday.

The new road is part of the expansion of the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) and Tampines Expressway interchange, which is slated to be fully completed by June 2021.

To facilitate the completion of this expansion, the existing KPE slip road to TPE towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE) will be closed from Nov 9.

Motorists will have to exit earlier at Exit 9C and use the new slip road to TPE (SLE). - ADELINE TAN