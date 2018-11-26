New road linking Punggol to KPE, TPE opens ahead of schedule

Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean (centre) and other MPs for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC at the road opening.

Punggol residents now have a new route to get onto the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) and the Tampines Expressway (TPE), easing the severe traffic jams just to get onto the expressways.

A new extension to the existing Punggol Central Road was launched yesterday and will take motorists to Halus link, which connects to the KPE (towards East Coast Parkway) and the TPE (towards Changi).

The works are part of a $185 million expansion of the KPE-TPE intersection aimed at easing traffic congestion on the TPE as well as the network of roads that leads out of the north-east town.

The Straits Times reported earlier this month that the Punggol Central Road extension would open well ahead of schedule thanks to technologies such as virtual modelling and precast construction. It was originally slated to open in the third quarter of next year.

These technologies will also be used for the remaining phases of the project.

Madam Wendy Tock, 53, a resident of Punggol Central, said traffic in the estate was bad.

She said: "With the new homes springing up around the area, it is very crowded.

"You have to leave home by 6.45am on weekdays, if not you'll have to queue for an hour just on Punggol Drive, which is about 1km long."

The new route was welcomed by Punggol residents including Mr Liu Bo, 36, a manager in the electronics industry who drives to and from his workplace in Pasir Ris using the TPE.

"Sometimes it can take over an hour just to get to the expressway," said Mr Liu, adding that this takes around 15 minutes without jams.

"I hope driving to work can be more convenient now," he said.

Joining some 400 residents at the road opening yesterday were the MPs for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, including Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean.