New SafeEntry system now in use at more than 2,700 places

Visitors can now hold their TraceTogether tokens or phones that have the TraceTogether app near the devices to register their visits.

The introduction of SafeEntry Gateway devices was made compulsory for places with large numbers of visitors from Monday.

Malls, cinemas, supermarkets and hospitals are among the more than 2,700 locations equipped with the new SafeEntry system.

Visitors to these places can now hold their TraceTogether tokens, or phones with the TraceTogether app, near the devices to register their visits.

This development paves the way for TraceTogether to be the only means to register visitors at more than 200,000 locations in Singapore where SafeEntry is deployed.

On March 16, the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) announced that selected crowded places would have to implement the new check-in method, using either a physical device called the SafeEntry Gateway Box or the SafeEntry (Business) app, by April 19.

These venues include popular wet markets, large stand-alone retail outlets, selected museums and galleries, places of worship, funeral parlours with wake halls, as well as Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) venues hosting more than 100 people.

Existing SafeEntry check-in methods that use QR codes and visitors' identity cards will still be available at these places.

For now, public venues are not required to have TraceTogether-only SafeEntry, except for events or businesses that are part of ongoing pilots, such as live performances, cinemas and selected nightlife venues.

QUICKER

When The Straits Times visited the Junction 8 and Plaza Singapura malls yesterday afternoon, several visitors who used the new check-in mode told ST it was quicker and more convenient.

Ms Chong Yuk Fong, who was at Plaza Singapura, said she preferred checking in by holding her token near the SafeEntry Gateway device.

"In the past, a staff member would have to scan the token, and sometimes it didn't work... so they would end up scanning my IC instead," said the 44-year-old nurse.

Mr Sim Han Ngee, 53, a storekeeper who was visiting the Golden Village cinema at Junction 8, said he now does not have to stop what he is doing on his phone to scan the QR code but simply hold his token near the device instead.

SNDGO, responding to queries, said the majority of mandated venues were already using the SafeEntry Gateway system for check-ins before Monday.

The new system can tell whether the TraceTogether token is in working condition for digital contact tracing.