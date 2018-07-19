New scheme to develop leadership skills in nurses

At the Nurses' Merit Award presentation ceremony yesterday, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong gave out medals and $1,000 cash awards to 100 nurses.

Mid-level nurses will have a new programme starting next year to help them develop their leadership skills to take on more roles in the community care sector.

The Singapore Nurse Leaders Programme, developed jointly by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Healthcare Leadership College, will focus on developing nurses to have a better understanding of the sector, which includes nursing homes, senior care centres and day rehabilitation facilities.

MOH said that with its strategic shift from the hospital to the community, there is a need for nurse leaders to understand the perspectives of both acute and community nursing.

At the Nurses' Merit Award presentation ceremony yesterday at Concorde Hotel, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong announced the new eight-day programme, which will be conducted over three months with about 30 participants.

The new programme includes seminars, workshops and community care exposure, where participants will gain an understanding of the care models, roles and scope of nursing practices within different community care settings.

They will also be attached for a month to three different community care settings, including hospices.

It is free for participants who are selected for the programme.

It builds on initiatives announced last year, including the Senior Management Associate Scheme, which allows professionals to make a mid-career switch to community care in managerial roles in areas such as operations, administration and information technology.

They are all part of an effort to build skills critical to addressing the needs of an ageing population.

At the ceremony yesterday, Mr Gan gave out medals and $1,000 cash awards to 100 nurses for their outstanding performance and dedication to the profession.

Touching on the new programme, Mr Gan said: "The exposure will also help participants appreciate the challenges faced by the sector and provide a platform for them to form networks with community care partners within their regional health system."