New scheme to help MRT commuters travel smart

Commuters who frequent 20 of the busiest MRT stations such as Yishun and Ang Mo Kio will soon have location-specific information available to them.

This will help them make more informed choices and improve their commuting experience, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement yesterday.

Posters put up in these stations will inform commuters of the most crowded travel times and train cars to avoid.

The posters will also inform commuters of bus routes they could consider taking.

These will be specific to each station.

An LTA spokesman said posters have been put up in Hougang station and will be rolled out to the other stations by the end of the month.

This is the newest addition to LTA's Travel Smart programme.

One previous effort was the launch of the Travel Smart Rewards programme in May last year, which offered cash rewards and lucky draws to incentivise commuters to travel at off-peak times. - REI KUROHI