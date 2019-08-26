New scheme to help needy families in Tampines get cheaper groceries

(From left) Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Mayor of North East District Desmond Choo interacting with a young resident at the launch.

An initiative launched by Tampines GRC will see about 500 low- and middle-income families receive discounted groceries for the next year.

The Tampines Project 100=50 initiative, which was launched yesterday at Arena@OTH (Our Tampines Hub), offers these households the opportunity to pick out their own groceries and receive a discount on their final bill.

The total subsidy received by recipients is capped at 50 per cent of the total bill or at $50, whichever is lower.

A pop-up supermarket will be set up at Arena@OTH every last Sunday of the month.

Recipients can choose from about 330 grocery items including laundry supplies, canned food and personal care items.

Organised in partnership with Sheng Siong supermarket and the Heartwarmers Volunteer Group, the initiative sells grocery items at cost price.

Mayor of North East District Desmond Choo said this project differs from those that deliver grocery items, and families can end up overloaded with products they may not be able to use.

"Here, the residents can get things that they really need below the usual supermarket prices. This will allow them to save on cost as well as reduce wastage," he said.

As to whether the initiative will be expanded to the larger North East District, he said: "This is something we are evaluating very closely.

"There are certainly plans, depending on the outcome of the GRC project here, to expand to other parts of the North East District, especially those that have a higher number of lower-income residents, including parts of Kaki Bukit and Bedok."

A year-long pilot for the initiative was launched in July last year in the Tampines North constituency. The pilot helped about 150 families a month with their grocery shopping. Due to its success, it has been scaled up to a GRC-level initiative.