New scheme to help seniors go cashless

Over-50s who cannot tell their PayLah from their PayNow or need to learn how to use quick response (QR) codes to pay for purchases in stores can now take part in a three-hour programme to get them up to speed on going cashless.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) launched its first e-Payment Learning Journey yesterday, which gives people over 50 years old a hands-on session on how to transfer money to others using e-payment apps, how to pay at stores using QR codes and how to top-up their ez-link card at MRT stations.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who made e-payments a national priority during his National Day Rally speech last year, attended the first programme held at the Grassroots' Club at Ang Mo Kio yesterday.

Participants were taught how to find and download apps on smartphones and how to register and log in to their accounts.

These include e-payment apps developed by the banks here, such as DBS PayLah and OCBC Pay Anyone.

They were also taught how to use PayNow,which lets users transfer money to others by keying in the recipient's mobile phone or identity card number.

Ms Koh Li-Na, IMDA's senior director for the digital readiness cluster, said it was important that participants try these e-payment options in real life.

"Using technology appropriately allows seniors to connect with their family members, access e-services and enjoy the convenience of e-transactions and e-payments," she said.

The programme is the latest addition to IMDA's Silver Infocomm Initiative, set up to equip senior citizens with digital skills.

Singapore's e-payment journey took off in earnest last year.

A national QR code payment standard,SGQR, will be rolled out this year. Users will also be able to use PayNow to pay merchants for purchases through PayNow Corporate, expected to be launched around August.

There will be five other such programmes held the rest of the year, with the IMDA aiming to help 2,000 seniors.