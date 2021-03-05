New scheme will allow singles to apply for public rental flats without flatmate

Singles will be able to apply for public rental flats without having to first find a flatmate, under a new pilot that will be rolled out later this year, Minister of State for National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said yesterday.

This is to help those who may not be able to find a flatmate on their own, Dr Faishal said during the debate on his ministry's budget. Under the existing Joint Singles Scheme, two or more single persons may jointly apply for a public rental flat.

With the upcoming pilot, the HDB will set aside a few floors in several rental blocks and appoint a social service agency to manage these flats.

"The social service agencies will have better expertise to match singles of similar profiles and to mediate disagreements that may arise. If necessary, they can also arrange for individuals to move to another flat," he said.

He was responding to questions by Mr Lim Biow Chuan (Mountbatten), Mr Chong Kee Hiong (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC) and Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) on the challenges some individuals may face in finding and living with a flatmate.

However, Dr Faishal noted that most single tenants are prepared to share a flat with someone as this offers them companionship and mutual support.

To provide more privacy, the HDB has been building new one-room rental flats with partitions that separate sleeping areas.

Seniors above 65 years old will also have more housing options in the pipeline.