New Singapore court for harassment cases to operate from today

A new court dedicated to dealing with harassment cases, such as those involving doxxing - the publishing of an individual's personal information online - and threatening behaviour, will operate from today.

The Protection from Harassment Court will hear all criminal and civil harassment claims, said the Ministry of Law and the State Courts in a joint press release yesterday.

But it may not deal with claims related to other civil or family proceedings that it thinks would be more "justly, expeditiously and economically disposed of in another court".

The new court will be seated at the State Courts building in Chinatown.

It will adopt simplified court processes for certain types of applications - including those for protection orders (POs) and orders relating to falsehoods - if the claims meet certain criteria, such as involving only one claimant and no more than five respondents.

Applicants who are eligible for the simplified track can file their claims through the State Courts' online filing and case management system, known as the Community Justice and Tribunals System, which is accessible round the clock.

It will also have a platform, called e-Negotiation, for parties to settle their dispute without going to court. Hearings will be conducted by the new court more quickly, so that victims can obtain timely relief.

Cases involving harassment may be transferred between the new court and a district or magistrate's court from today.

Various changes to the Protection from Harassment Act (Poha) to enhance protection for victims of harassment will also kick in.

A victim applying for a PO against his or her harasser need not prove that a provision in Poha has been contravened, if the offender has already been convicted of any Poha or hurt-related offence against him or her.