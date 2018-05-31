New skills framework for public transport industry

Bus driver Woon Shaw Dong (above) on the Skills Framework for Public Transport

Every time something goes wrong with his bus, Mr Woon Shaw Dong, 50, would worry because he had no idea how to fix the problem despite his 15 years of driving a bus.

Now the senior SBS Transit bus captain has the technical know-how to deal with certain emergencies after attending a new skills upgrading course.

The course is part of the Skills Framework for Public Transport, which was launched by Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary yesterday.

Eighty-seven job roles have been identified under four career tracks - rail operations, rail engineering, bus operations and bus fleet engineering.

The framework is jointly developed by SkillsFuture Singapore, Workforce Singapore and the Land Transport Authority, with the involvement of public transport operators, education and training providers and the National Transport Workers' Union.

The framework will help public transport workers identify the skills they need to stay employable and relevant.

The number of jobs available will not shrink as the framework supports manpower growth, with 8,000 jobs expected to be created by 2030.

The bus and rail industry has 21,000 workers, but more will be needed as the train network is expanded and the bus sector receives more investment.

Dr Janil said new types of jobs, including data analytics, will emerge within the industry.

While the public transport sector faces disruption from new technologies such as autonomous vehicles, the skills framework will allow workers to remain relevant and marketable, he added.

Dr Janil said the framework will be reviewed at least every two years to stay up to date.

Go-Ahead Singapore depot supervisor Josephine Lee, who is in her 50s, said: "I want to expand my data analytical skills and my communication skills because I need to interact with the bus captains and members of the public.

"While the disruption caused by technology is at the top of my list of worries, the fact that it is being addressed makes me feel relieved."

Having previously driven a bus for four years, Ms Lee said in moving between roles, it is vital to know what skills are required, for which the new framework serves as a valuable resource.

Agreeing that the framework helps workers stay relevant, Mr Woon said in Mandarin: "The new skills I have learnt allow me to expand my skill set."

As one of 25 drivers who tried out the new programme, he added: "It gives me options to move on to other things, for example, a job as a technician."