New SMRT chief rallies staff to forge ahead on first day

SMRT chief executive Neo Kian Hong (far left), SMRT chairman Seah Moon Ming (second from left), Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan (second from right) and representatives of LTA and SMRTat a full-day signalling system trial on April 29.

Former chief of defence force (CDF) Neo Kian Hong started his first day as chief executive of rail operator SMRT yesterday by urging his staff to work towards delivering safe, reliable and comfortable train services.

In a company-wide e-mail, Mr Neo, 54, said that since the announcement of the leadership change, many had shared with him their views and hopes for SMRT.

He wrote: "Many expressed support, others noted improvement, some cautioned against complacency, but all hoped for train services that are reliable, safe and comfortable.

"We must continue to work hard to deliver this."

Mr Neo had already been meeting staff members weeks before officially taking over from Mr Desmond Kuek, who left after 5½ years at the helm.

"I hope to meet the rest of you in the coming months, learning and working with you," Mr Neo told employees in an e-mail he shared with The Straits Times.

"Let us work together as a company, and with all our stakeholders, to provide a public service that Singaporeans are proud of," he added. "I am happy to be part of the team."

Mr Neo also thanked his predecessor "for his dedication and service to the company".

Mr Kuek, 55, led SMRT during what was probably its most tumultuous period. Even though his tenure was marred by incidents such as track deaths and tunnel flooding, he was part of the team - along with SMRT Trains chief Lee Ling Wee - that rebuilt the reliability of the North-South and East-West lines.

As at the end of March, the North-South Line clocked an average of 604,000 train-km before a delay of more than five minutes. For the East-West Line, the figure was 272,000 train-km. This was some 10 times better than the lines' performance in 2011.

There was only one major breakdown - that is, lasting more than 30 minutes - on Singapore's two oldest lines in the first quarter. At their worst, the two lines had nearly one such breakdown each month.

The Circle Line, which is also operated by SMRT, posted a tenfold improvement in reliability over the same period to 1.8 million train-km between delays.

In one of his last public statements before leaving, Mr Kuek set a high target for SMRT: No more than one delay per month, with an aim to eliminate all major delays by 2020.

After Mr Neo stepped down as defence chief with the rank of lieutenant-general in 2013, he held two permanent secretary posts - first at the Education Ministry, then at the Defence Ministry.