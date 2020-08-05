New SPH e-commerce platform to help businesses, consumers

Shop For Good provides listings of promotional codes and discount vouchers from food and beverage, retail and lifestyle merchants to consumers.

A new e-commerce platform offering shoppers promotional codes and discounts for their favourite brands and eateries has been launched by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH).

The Shop For Good (www.shopforgood.sph.com.sg) online platform aims to help businesses and consumers stimulate the economy, SPH said.

It provides listings of promotional codes and discount vouchers from food and beverage, retail and lifestyle merchants to consumers.

SPH deputy chief executive Anthony Tan said: "We hope to rally our readers to help local businesses tide through these difficult times. SPH is happy to use our network, through Shop For Good, as a catalyst for our retail and service sectors to regain momentum."

One of the eateries found on the site is Fill A Pita. The Middle Eastern vegetarian restaurant in the Central Business District has taken a 90 per cent to 95 per cent hit to its lunch dine-in earnings after more people started working from home amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its director Ibrahim Khater said: "As we're all going through a difficult time, we are participating in Shop For Good to offer our customers great value deals to allow them to dine at their favourite restaurants at a better price."

Apart from Fill A Pita, eateries such as Anglo Indian Cafe & Bar and BTM Mussels & Bar, retail brands including Cath Kidston, Pedro and Dorothy Perkins, as well as lifestyle merchants Ning Foot & Back Spa and Pink Parlour, have also joined the platform.

Users can find vouchers on the site by region or category, or search for their favourite names.

The vouchers can be bought for both personal use as well as giving away to friends and family.