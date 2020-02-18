Stricter Stay-Home Notice isolation category introduced to combat Covid-19

The Stay-Home Notice is for Singapore residents and long-term pass holders returning from China.

A new Stay-Home Notice (SHN) with stricter conditions will be introduced for Singapore residents and long-term pass holders returning from China.

Unlike the leave of absence (LOA), which it replaces, the SHN makes it mandatory for returnees to remain at home at all times for 14 days.

Those who breach the SHN will be also be penalised.

Long-term pass holders will have their passes revoked, and residents will be prosecuted under the Infectious Diseases Act (IDA).

Two new cases of coronavirus infections were confirmed yesterday, bringing the total to 77.

They are a one-year-old Singaporean boy evacuated from Wuhan in China on Feb 9 and a 35-year-old Singaporean male close contact of an earlier patient who works in DBS Bank.

Five patients have been discharged, making it 24 patients who have fully recovered.

Announcing the SHN at a doorstop interview yesterday, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said its introduction was in line with the Government constantly reassessing the Covid-19 situation here.

"When we started the LOA in January, there were 4,000 cases outside of Hubei province in China.

"Now it has tripled to 12,000," said Mr Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force on the outbreak with Health Minister Gan Kim Yong.

"There are a substantial number of Singaporeans, permanent residents, and long-term pass holders still in China.

"At some point in time, they will want to come back... and there is a higher chance now that some of them will be infected with the virus."

The SHN scheme, which will take effect at 11.59pm today, will apply to all returnees with recent travel history to China, outside of Hubei province, within the last 14 days.

Those who return from Hubei must serve a 14-day quarantine, the strictest of the three isolation orders.

While LOAs will no longer be issued, those currently on LOAs will continue to serve them out.

Companies and institutions can still issue their own LOAs to staff and students at their own discretion.

Those serving the LOA are allowed to leave their residence for valid reasons, such as buying food or household essentials. This is forbidden under the SHN.

Noting that the SHN will allow for better allocation of resources, Mr Wong said: "It will ensure that we reduce the number of imported cases coming back from China, and then we can focus our energies on reducing the risk of local transmission of the virus within Singapore."

He stressed that the SHN will be strictly enforced using methods including technology and surveillance.

Those serving the SHN will be provided with food and daily necessities if needed.

OPTION TO FINE

Meanwhile, the authorities now have more options to punish those who breach orders aimed at controlling the spread of the virus.

After the IDA was updated last week, those who commit less serious offences can now pay compound fines instead of being charged in court.

The update will allow the Ministry of Health to calibrate its response to each individual breach, said its spokesman.

For example, those who have contact with infected people and fail to obey orders to isolate themselves, or behave in ways that can put others at risk of infection, could face composition fines.

Those contravening an order to declare certain places as isolation areas could also be fined.

The director of medical services, Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, will have the discretion whether to compound an offence.

"Offenders who have committed serious breaches of the IDA, including those who deliberately flout quarantine orders, will remain liable for prosecution," the spokesman added.

