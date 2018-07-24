New subjects in industry growth areas for Crest, Spectra students

Students joining Crest and Spectra secondary schools next year will get to explore more skills in an effort to give them more flexibility.

As part of a new qualification called the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) Skills Subject Certificate (ISSC), students can take two of five new skills subjects over Secondary 3 and 4.

Currently, those in the two specialised schools for Normal (Technical) students specialise in just one area.

About 300 to 400 students in each cohort will take the new ISSC subjects, starting with those reaching Sec 3 in 2021, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) yesterday.

The five skills subjects are mechanical design and automation, culinary and restaurant operations, retail and e-commerce, and two new areas chosen to meet growing industry needs - Internet of Things applications and mobile Web applications.

The ISSC will replace the ITE Skills Certificate (ISC) courses: facility services, mechanical servicing, hospitality services and retail services.

In a statement, MOE said the new certification aims to provide students with a more broad-based curriculum that widens exposure to different industry growth areas.

Spectra Secondary School principal Krishnan Aravinthan said: "It gives students more opportunities to try certain skills here first and have a broader perspective of what is available at ITE."

Crest Secondary School principal Seet Tiat Hee said: "By right, our students can go out to work with their ISC qualification, but many of them want to continue learning."

He said more than 90 per cent of them move on to ITE courses.

Crest and Spectra students take Normal (Technical) subjects such as mathematics and science, along with the skills-based subjects, which cover core technical skills and knowledge. They also go for industry attachments.

The schools are preparing taster modules of the five subjects for students in lower secondary years.