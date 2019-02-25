New sustainability major for SMU business undergraduates ‘timely’

Business leaders need a heart for Mother Earth and a head that can achieve growth while balancing the needs of the environment.

Mr Paul Heng, managing director of NeXT Career Consulting Group said: "We need to take care of Mother Earth so future generations can continue to enjoy it.

"I think most of us - businesses included - know we have to do our part but conveniently excuse ourselves because of other priorities such as meeting shareholder expectations to deliver dividends."

A number of programmes here have been introduced to meet the need.

On Feb 12, the Singapore Management University (SMU) announced that business undergraduates will soon be able to take up a second major in sustainability.

Students will learn about broad issues within the sustainability sphere and what businesses can do to reduce their negative impact on communities and the environment, said SMU.

BALANCE

The Lee Kong Chian School of Business students will also address the issue in the business sub-disciplines and graduate as "specialists in sustainability".

While it may appear that growth and sustainability are pulling at opposite ends, Mr Daniel Soh said companies will benefit by striking a balance. For example, by being environmentally friendly.

"It leads to lower costs because companies end up reducing wastage from operations," added the managing partner of executive headhunting firm Leadership Advisory.

"The process also generates additional revenues from better and more innovative products that enable companies to create new businesses or markets."

SMU said students enrolling in the sustainability major will develop a deep understanding of the challenges the world is facing as well as learn how to integrate sustainability initiatives in the management of a business.