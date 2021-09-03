New task force to grow local talent pool for jobs in 10 key sectors

As companies transform, skills will need to be updated, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng.

A new Jobs Taskforce has been set up to help locals who want to work in 10 key sectors with the most potential, as Singapore restructures its economy.

The 10 sectors are infocommunications technology and media, financial services, professional services such as accountancy, manufacturing, healthcare, wholesale trade, built environment, logistics, food services and retail.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, announcing the eight-member task force which he chairs, said it will focus on three areas: supporting local workers who want to pivot into these key sectors, helping existing workers reskill as their job scopes change and promoting progressive human capital practices.

Dr Tan, who is also Second Minister for Trade and Industry, said industry and workforce transformation are closely interlinked. As companies transform and new business models emerge, work processes and skills will need to be updated, and jobs will also change as a result.

The workforce will need to transform in tandem with the industry, he added.

COORDINATE

To this end, the task force will coordinate the efforts of the various agencies involved in growing the local talent pool for the sectors and ensure a strong Singaporean core.

It brings together the Manpower, Trade and Industry, Communications and Information, Health and Education ministries - which are involved in industry transformation and workforce development - as well as the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

It will also work alongside its tripartite partners, such as the unions and employers.

Dr Tan said its aim is to help people better understand the jobs available in these sectors and the kind of skills they will need to take on the roles.

As Singapore pushes ahead with its economic transformation plans and job roles change, some workers have found it hard to keep up with the jobs available, while others do not have the requisite skills for the new jobs being created. Dr Tan said the task force will find out where these "missed matches" and "mismatches" are.

Noting many companies want workers who can just "plug and play", he said: "Increasingly with the complexity of the economy and evolution of businesses, it's very hard to find someone that can 100 per cent be a proper fit.