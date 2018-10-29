New task force to help students from disadvantaged families

As part of the Government's efforts to reduce social inequality, a task force has been set up to strengthen support for students from disadvantaged families.

The inter-agency task force, called Uplift, short for Uplifting Pupils in Life and Inspiring Families Taskforce, will focus on three areas:

Improving students' motivation;

Tackling long-term absenteeism and drop-out rates; and

Stepping up parent outreach and parenting programmes to empower families.

The eight-member task force is headed by Second Minister for Education Indranee Rajah, who announced its set-up in a press briefing last Friday.

Citing the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report that revealed last week that Singapore ranks among the top in the world for educational mobility, Ms Indranee said it indicated Singapore has done much better than other countries.

But she also highlighted there will be gaps in society as Singapore progresses.

She said: "We don't want to be a society where the gap is so large that we leave others behind. As far as possible, we want to give people a chance to rise and achieve their potential."

One of the key areas is long-term absenteeism and dropout rates, which are more prevalent in students with disadvantaged backgrounds.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said about 1.1 per 1,000 pupils in primary schools were absent for 60 days or more in a year without valid reason, but it rises to 7.5 per 1,000 students in secondary schools.

Schools closely monitor attendance, with student welfare officers reaching out to those with irregular attendance. Teachers and counsellors are also trained to identify early warning signs of disengagement from school, said MOE.

Ms Indranee said she did not want to give a "hard definition" of disadvantaged backgrounds but admitted there is a correlation between the students' academic performance and backgrounds.

"We will be looking at the bottom 20 per cent, but we will also include children from the lower 30 per cent, even 40 per cent," she said.

"These students have the potential to do so much better, and we want to help them achieve that potential."

She added: "The objective of the task force is to identify and address the issues that hold these children back."