New tech, gadgets for cops featured at Police Workplan Seminar

Several new technologies and gadgets were featured at the Police Workplan Seminar 2019 yesterday at the Singapore University of Technology and Design.

These include:

Sky Aerial Response Command (Sky Arc)

Launched yesterday, it is the police's mobile unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) response force. Three types of UAVs in various sizes will be rolled out for trials in the coming months. Officers can better assess situations in high-rise buildings and detect suspects hiding under foliage by using thermal imaging. They may also be deployed on surveillance routes at soft targets during security events.

Smart glasses

Equipped with facial-recognition technology, the smart glasses are able to perform real-time video analytics, scanning individuals using the police database. It weighs about 30g, and it is being improved after trials with officers found they were uncomfortable when used for long periods. They are expected to be deployed at upcoming major security events to test their effectiveness in supporting officers in fighting crime.

Mini Autonomous School Talk Robot Officer (Mi-Astro)

A robot that can talk, do flips and dance, the Mi-Astro has already been used by officers at three kindergartens in Bukit Merah. It is used to teach children about the police. Currently able to speak in English only, different languages are being explored, and it may be used as a translator for elderly engagement in the future.

Multi-purpose All Terrain Autonomous Robot (Matar) 3.0

The robots that piqued public interest during the Asean summit last year have gotten an upgrade. Two variations of the Matar 3.0 will be deployed at events requiring increased police presence. One model has an extendable pan-tilt-zoom camera that allows elevated surveillance up to 2m high. The second model has a launch pad and a tethered drone that can fly up to 30m high.