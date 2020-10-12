New thermal scanner assembly to provide jobs for vulnerable groups

People with special needs will soon be joining the fight against Covid-19.

The Government Technology Agency (GovTech) is working with a distributor that will hire them to assemble GovTech's new thermal scanners for use in malls and office buildings.

Last month, GovTech licensed the software for its smart thermal scanner to four Singapore-based distributors, including ExtraOrdinary People, a social service agency established in 2017 that supports people with special needs through inclusive employment and therapy services.

Its co-founder, Ms Wee Wei Ling, told The New Paper that the charity is also working with partners such as day activity centres to employ those from vulnerable groups, such as those with disabilities and single mothers.

"We find that during Covid-19, these thermal scanners are useful, and the assembly process is quite straightforward. So it is an employment opportunity we can provide to our beneficiaries," Ms Wee said.

The thermal scanner, Spoton, is designed for mass temperature screening and was developed by GovTech's Smart Nation Platform Solutions team in February.

It can screen up to 10 people at any one time accurately and will trigger an alarm if it detects a temperature of 37.5 deg C and above.

It has been deployed at various locations, including the Supreme Court, since April.

Mr Chong Jia Yi, the lead engineer for the project, said Spoton is an affordable way to conduct screening in areas with high footfall, as top commercial thermal scanners can cost more than $10,000.

TRAINING

Ms Wee said it will be challenging to identify candidates for each role and train them to reach the level of precision needed to assemble the scanners.

She said: "For example, those with autism are focused in what they do and enjoy doing routine tasks."

The training will be conducted in-person and online.

Ms Wee said the coaches will need to customise instructions for different candidates based on how they learn best.

She added: "There is dignity in employment and independence. It is going to be a long journey but no matter how difficult, we will reach that destination."