New tripartite standard to boost work-life harmony

A new tripartite standard was launched yesterday, with several recommendations to give work-life harmony a boost here.

Employers were urged to make available schemes to support their workers, from family days and subsidised health screening to staff recreation areas, to further promote work-life balance at the workplace.

Arrangements to suit those with caregiving responsibilities, such as allowing them to telecommute, offering additional leave, or having staggered times for starting and finishing work, were also encouraged.

The Tripartite Standard on Work-Life Harmony was developed by the Ministry of Manpower, National Trades Union Congress and Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF), in response to recommendations by the Citizens' Panel on Work-Life Harmony.

Part of the larger Singapore Together movement launched by the fourth-generation leadership team in June 2019 to involve citizens more widely in shaping policies, the citizen's panel deliberated on issues such as flexible working arrangements and proposed ways to boost work-life harmony, including a more supportive workplace culture. The panel included employers, workers, housewives and retirees.

Minister of State for Manpower Gan Siow Huang said yesterday that there was a need to look at how employers and their workers could be better supported on the work-life harmony front.

"In this new normal, Singaporeans are becoming more used to hybrid work, but are also increasingly concerned about the blurring of work-life boundaries, and hope to be able to juggle work and personal commitments better," she noted.

The tripartite standard suggested other employment practices, including having companies establish and communicate their work-life harmony policy to support workers' mental health needs and prevent burnout.

They were encouraged to appoint a senior management member to champion work-life balance, offer employees enhanced leave benefits such as extended childcare leave, and review the effectiveness of their work-life programmes through regular surveys or focus group discussions.

SNEF council member Bicky Bhangu noted that nearly four in five - or 78 per cent of - employers implemented at least one formal type of flexible work arrangement last year, up from about half, or 53 per cent, in 2019. This was partly from the need to maintain safe operations during the pandemic.

The launch of the tripartite standard was timely, he said. "The key is for the standards to be flexible enough for employers to implement work-life practices that take care of the varying needs and well-being of employees. Getting this right can help to improve employee engagement and productivity."

This article first appeared in The Straits Times.