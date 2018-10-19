New URA rules may raise condo prices: Redas

The new development control guidelines for private condominium projects could price some buyers out of the market, the Real Estate Developers' Association of Singapore (Redas) warned yesterday.

That is because, with the new rules promoting fewer and bigger units, there could be a rise in the overall average prices of new private apartments, analysts said. A smaller future supply could also firm up prices.

Some maintained that the per square foot price will have to drop if the absolute sale price of a unit with an increased floor area is to be kept affordable.

Targeting potential strains on infrastructure, the revised rules announced on Wednesday by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) will have the effect of curbing the proliferation of shoebox units in new projects.

They will apply to new development applications submitted on or after Jan 17 next year.

Analysts said developers will not be able to over-intensify land usage now, as they are required to build bigger housing units.

They have been building smaller units that are more affordable for buyers in overall price terms but also more profitable for developers who charge higher prices per square foot for them.

But Redas said developers are already scaling back the number of smaller dwelling units.

“(Developers) are building fewer smaller dwelling unit sizes... as demand has reduced over the years.”

"Notwithstanding this, with the new guidelines, developers have to build bigger units, which may affect the affordability for people who want to retire and downsize, and millennials who want smaller dwelling units and flexible living."

Under the new rules, the maximum number of housing units allowed in a project outside the central area is arrived at by dividing the proposed building gross floor area (GFA) by 85 sq m.

The current formula divides GFA by 70 sq m.

While the July 6 cooling measures dampened transaction volumes, they did not control over-intensification of land, said Withers KhattarWong partner Kenneth Szeto.

"It would have been interesting to see if developers would still have bought land through collective sales had the revised guidelines been implemented first, instead of the cooling measures," he said.

A CapitaLand spokesman said yesterday its upcoming developments will not be affected.

City Developments (CDL) said the revisions do not impact its four recently acquired sites - Amber Park, West Coast Vale, Handy Road and Sumang Walk executive condominium site - as planning permissions have been obtained for them.

For its joint venture Sengkang Central GLS site, which was awarded in mid-August this year, CDL said it is in advanced planning stages and on track to obtain its planning permission by the January deadline.