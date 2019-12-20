New Valedictorian Awards for top SMU students

A bronze bust of the late Mr Kwek Hong Png at the lobby of Republic Plaza.

Graduating students at Singapore Management University (SMU) will have something more to aspire towards from next semester.

The grandchildren of late pioneer entrepreneur Kwek Hong Png have made an endowed gift to set up the Kwek Hong Png Valedictorian Awards at the university.

The gift marks the 25th anniversary of the Hong Leong Group founder's passing and commemorates his life's work and achievements.

Commencing in Academic Year 2019-2020 and continuing in perpetuity, $70,000 - split equally into seven awards consisting of $10,000 each - will be presented to top graduating students from each cohort.

The Kwek Hong Png University Valedictorian Award will be presented to the top graduating undergraduate of SMU.

OTHER AWARDS

The remaining six awards, titled Kwek Hong Png School Valedictorian Awards, will be presented to the top graduating undergraduates of each of the six schools at SMU.

Award recipients must embody the values of the late Mr Kwek, such as diligence, tenacity, valour, compassion and humility.

They should also possess a strong entrepreneurial spirit and be actively involved in community development programmes.

SMU president, Professor Lily Kong, said: "The awards will further encourage our students to scale new heights of excellence to become individuals with an enterprising spirit, equipped with deep knowledge in selected domains and industry capabilities required to thrive in the 21st century, as well as a passion to give back to society."