A new way to experience books at #BuySingLit 2020

A performance at Pasir Panjang Power Station, where the SingLit Power House event will be held from March 6 to 8.

The joy of reading goes beyond books at this year's edition of #BuySingLit, which will present local stories through acting, dancing and art at various programmes around Singapore over two weekends in March.

Some of Singapore's most haunting novels will be brought to life through live performances at the decommissioned Pasir Panjang Power Station, organisers said at a media event at the Grassroots Book Room yesterday.

The event, SingLit Power House, from March 6-8, will also have a photo-walk poetry activity and a silent disco, where participants dance to music inspired by Singapore literature, or SingLit.

One of the organisers, Mr Kenny Leck, the owner of Books Actually, said the organisers want to give audiences a new way to experience books.

Mr Leck, 41, told The New Paper: "Reading is often a solo activity. But when presented in other forms like plays or photo-walks, audiences are engaged in a whole new experience.

"We want to remind people that SingLit isn't just for exams, it can be in new forms that you can enjoy."

Besides multi-sensorial programmes, publishers' booths and book launches will be held at the Pasir Panjang Power Station.

Mr Leck hopes to see around 4,500 people at the SingLit Power House event.

The #BuySingLit movement will also hold activities at other locations.

At Jewel Changi Airport (March 14-15), there will be art workshops and live adaptations of SingLit children's books.

Meet the author sessions and live book readings will be held during a children's book fair at Bedok Town Square (March 13-16).

The Malay language will be in the spotlight during #BuySingLit at the Singapore Malay Book Fair 2020 at Wisma Geylang Serai from March 6-8.

There will be book launches, workshops by publishers and other activities to encourage the public to enjoy Malay literature and culture.

Madam Sharifah Md Kassim, producer of the fair, said she hopes people will see the vibrancy of Malay literature.

"It's known we have more English-speaking families now, but our mother tongue is still important to preserve family traditions and culture," she said.

"The Malay language is also very important for Singaporeans to hold on to, given our relationship with other countries in this region."

For more information about the upcoming #BuySingLit events, visit buysinglit.sg